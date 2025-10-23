Anthony Davis Admits Harsh Reality About Victor Wembanyama Dismantling Mavericks Frontcourt 

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt were the first to experience the rejuvenated Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night. Now in his third year, Wembanyama has added to his game, strength and size, and he maximized it against one of the league's better defensive teams.

After well-matched duels with Davis in the past, Wembanyama made it a lopsided contest for the first time in his young career. He scored 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks on 71.4% shooting to lead the Spurs to a dominating 125-92 win over Davis and Co.

The 10x All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team member had no answers for Wembanyama on the court, and he admitted the harsh reality about it after the game.

"When he’s 7-foot-3 and he stands in front of you, nobody’s gonna block his shot and he’s shooting over the top," Davis said (h/t Mavericks reporter Mike Curtis).

"At that point, you just pray he misses. I think he got us in foul trouble. All the bigs on the team. That takes away the aggressiveness on how you play defensively."

A three-time blocks leader like Anthony Davis claiming that Victor Wembanyama's shot is forcefully unstoppable, sums up the Spurs star's unparalleled ceiling, especially this season onwards.

After working out with legends like Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon in the summer, Wembanyama has added to his offensive repertoire. He looked more aggressive than ever when attacking the rim and just as comfortable settling for jumpers and shooting over the top of his closest defenders.

His intent led to Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II drawing four fouls apiece before halftime, putting the Mavericks in a world of trouble.

Victor Wembanyama Claims He's Just Getting Started After Humbling Anthony Davis and Mavs

Victor Wembanyama acknowledged that he's improved and added to his foundational game this offseason. It's one of the key reasons why he was able to have an explosive start to the season against Anthony Davis and the Mavs, unlike the past two years.

Just as it seemed like Wembanyama had everything already that he needed to excel, the former No. 1 pick rejected the idea, suggesting that it's only the beginning for him. Here's what he said after Wednesday's win:

"It’s also the beginning, there’s so much more I wanna add to my game. Some things take time."

NBA @NBA "Okay." Wemby is even-keeled when it comes to the chatter around his season-opening masterclass 😂 40p, 15r, 3b and the W

In his exit interview, Wembanyama didn't hide his emotions as he dropped an NSFW (not safe for work) statement, reflecting on his offseason work.

"God knows I worked so f*cking hard during the summer," Wembanyama said. It's paying off, you know, all dreams are allowed now."

Victor Wembanyama had an unfortunate end to last year in February after being diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He was grateful for being able to make a comeback and a dominant one in that regard.

