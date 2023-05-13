Anthony Davis credits Austin Reaves' shotmaking following Lakers' game six win over Warriors

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in game six of their playoff series, Anthony Davis credited Austin Reaves for his performance in the game.

"I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight." LeBron on the #Lakers defense and his respect for the #Warriors

“We have a lot of confidence in Austin," Davis said. "He has a lot of confidence in himself. He wants to take big shots. He makes big shots. Coach always tells us that a lot of guys try not to mess up their percentage and not shoot it, but he always tells us to let it go, and you never know what happens. But tonight, he hit some timely buckets for us. But not just tonight but throughout the course of the series. And last series. And throughout the course of the season. He’s found his groove. He’s playing well. We’re definately going to need him next series as well.”

Austin Reaves has been an essential part of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation all season long and continued to make a significant impact in the game against the Warriors. He hit crucial shots at the end of the first half and in the third quarter, finishing the game with 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds while shooting an impressive 58.3% from the field and 80% from three-point range.

Now, the Los Angeles Lakers will be hoping the sophomore guard can continue coming up clutch in big moments during their Western Conference finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James respects the Denver Nuggets threat.

LeBron James addressed the media after the game and showed respect for the Denver Nuggets, praising their exceptional performance throughout the season and their dynamic players like Jokic and Jamal Murray. James acknowledged that the Lakers will need to be at their best to beat them in the series.

“They’ve played exceptional basketball all year,” James said. “And we go on with that most respect for their ballclub. Very well coached. And obviously, we know they’re dynamic with what [Jokic] brings to the game and also Jamal Murray being back fully healthy and the rest of those guys...Tomorrow is the day for us to kind of get away from the game a little bit. Just kind of chill out with our families and recoup a little bit”

The last time the Lakers and Nuggets faced each other was during the 2020 Western Conference Finals in the NBA Bubble, which the Lakers ended up winning en route to winning the NBA Championship.

Davis recognized that both teams have changed since then, and the upcoming series will be a different challenge. The first game of the series is scheduled for May 13, and the Lakers will have to wait until game three to play at home in the Crypto.com arena as the Nuggets have home court advantage in the series.

