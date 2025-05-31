Anthony Davis' Dallas Mavericks teammate could leave for Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul in free agency

Dallas Mavericks player Dante Exum can close his NBA chapter and move to Istanbul to play for Fenerbahçe Beko. On Saturday, "All Things Mavs" reported the news on Exum's future in an X post.

Ad

According to the Mavs' news outlet, the premier Turkish basketball club is considering a summer move for the Mavericks player. The outlet labeled Exum a strong candidate to join the reigning EuroLeague Champions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exum is currently an unrestricted free agent as his 2-year $6.15 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks expired after the 2024-25 season. He's been a crucial part of the Mavs squad off the bench and helped them make an NBA Finals run last season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the Dallas Mavericks had a struggle-filled run this season after they traded Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. AD was injured for almost half of his time on the Mavs squad since the trade, and to make matters worse, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL right before the postseason.

Ad

The Mavs qualified for the play-in tournament with a 39-43 record but failed to secure a spot in the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies with a final score of 120-106 on Apr. 18.

NBA Insider reveals Dallas Mavericks' intentions of bringing in two-time All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks need to make some big moves this offseason, as Anthony Davis has been injury-prone for the last few seasons, and Kyrie Irving will be out for the majority of the next season due to his ACL injury.

Ad

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Mavs are looking to bring in Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics into their ranks in the next season. On Monday, Stein wrote on his Substack:

"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract."

Ad

Holiday is a two-time All-Star with two championships under his belt with two different teams. He won his first championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and won his second championship last season with the Boston Celtics.

He is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. It won't be easy for the Mavs to convince the Celtics to trade one of their most important players. However, the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade earlier this year proved that nothing is impossible in this league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.