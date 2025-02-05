  • home icon
Anthony Davis drops 3-word reaction after Dallas Mavericks' massive oversight in welcome post

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 05, 2025 04:09 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Anthony Davis drops 3-word reaction after Dallas Mavericks' massive oversight in welcome posts (Image Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Mavericks made a massive blunder on their social media post highlighting new superstar Anthony Davis' accolades. The Mavericks' graphic listed Davis as a nine-time All-Star while he's now a 10x All-Star after this year's selection. The star big man noted the mistake right away and dropped a three-word reaction, saying:

"**** 10x All-Star"

However, Davis kept his tone non-aggressive. He left another comment under the post with three laughing emojis.

Anthony Davis&#039; comment under the Mavericks&#039; social media post
Anthony Davis' comment under the Mavericks' social media post

The Mavericks have deleted the post.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in 42 appearances. He's currently sidelined with an abdomen strain and is expected to return before the All-Star break. Davis has already joined the team on their road trip. He was on the bench during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Davis didn't debut, but another former Laker, Max Christie, was in action for the Mavericks. The third-year guard didn't disappoint, tallying 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 5 of 8 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3. He played 32 minutes off the bench, making an instant impact.

However, the Mavericks lost the game by two points (118-116).

Anthony Davis shocked at blockbuster trade with Luka Doncic

Anthony Davis was just as shocked as anyone about his trade to the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic going the other way. Davis spoke to reporters for the first time since the blockbuster move on Tuesday while Doncic addressed the press in LA.

Here's what Davis said:

"I was shocked. I didn’t know. I was actually at home, about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call. I had no idea. … Now I’m kind of over it and just getting ready to play with Dallas."

The Lakers repeatedly said Davis was the team's future, especially after hiring JJ Redick. As LeBron James inched closer to retirement, they planned to form a team around Davis over the next few years. He was the engine for LA on both ends.

However, once the Mavericks came knocking about Luka Doncic, it didn't take Rob Pelinka long to make Anthony Davis available. It was one of the key reasons LA could preserve the 2031 first-round pick and made this trade happen as Dallas wanted Davis in the deal.

