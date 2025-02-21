Anthony Davis drops 4-word reaction to express frustration over Dallas weather amid injury recovery

Anthony Davis is still getting used to the weather in Dallas following his shocking trade from LA earlier this month. Davis is recovering from an adductor injury that is set to keep him out for multiple weeks. As he continues his recovery, the Mavericks star expressed frustration with the Dallas weather.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Davis shared the current temperature in the city, which is at 18 °F. Fox 4 Dallas reported that the temperature is a record low, but the freezing temperature is not set to last.

"Aye come on now," Davis wrote.

Anthony Davis shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @antdavis23 on IG)

Anthony Davis was born and raised in Chicago, so the cold shouldn't be a problem. Maybe he got used to the temperature and humidity in New Orleans and Los Angeles. The good news for AD is Dallas will become warmer in a few days.

Anthony Davis is set to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

The Dallas Mavericks fans feared that Anthony Davis suffered a serious injury. There were even rumors of a possible surgery for the strained adductor, but the Mavs assured that he'll be returning this season.

The Mavericks released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that AD is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks. He initially suffered the injury on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. It was his first game for his new team, finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists before straining his adductor.

General manager Nico Harrison made the shocking Luka Doncic trade with AD in mind as the missing piece for a championship run. Many were baffled by Harrison's decision since Davis is more injury-prone than Doncic.

Jason Kidd gives more update on Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks have done well in their last five games before the All-Star break with a 4-1 record. However, the Mavs' main problem has been injuries, with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II all out for a long period.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd discussed his team's chances of success in the final stretch of the season, while also giving more updates on AD's injury progress.

"Beginning of the season, we had injuries right off the bat," Kidd said, according to NBA.com. "And so it would be great to get healthy. But if we're not healthy, we've got to deal with the cards that we have and put guys in a position to be successful. ... (AD) is doing better. I saw him in the weight room and then on the court shooting, so a lot of positive stuff. It’s always good to see."

Davis has been relatively healthy since last season before his abdominal injury in late January.

