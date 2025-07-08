Anthony Davis Eye Injury: NBA insider reveals Mavericks star forced to undergo retina fix after taking multiple hits to face

Anthony Davis' tenure with the Dallas Mavericks has been riddled with injuries, and it was dealt a fresh blow on Tuesday. According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, he was forced to undergo a retina fix after taking multiple hits to the face last season.

Ad

Davis was traded to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic in February. He had a strong debut, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. However, Davis left the game in the third quarter and was diagnosed with a strained adductor.

This injury sidelined him for over a month, missing 18 games before returning in March. Davis continued to feature in games before suffering an eye injury against the Atlanta Hawks on April 2. Although considered a minor issue, the repetitive hits to the face took its toll on him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charania reported that Davis needed eye surgery due to a detached retina. He said it was due to "multiple hits to the face."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Dallas Mavericks All-Star Anthony Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the season, sources tell ESPN. Davis played through multiple hits to the face last year. He is expected to be healthy for next training camp," Charania tweeted on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the nature of the injury, his timeline is a positive sign. Davis is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell reunite in Dallas, hoping to continue their astonishing winning record

The Dallas Mavericks announced the signing of D'Angelo Russell to a two-year $11.6 million deal on Monday. He will be reunited with Anthony Davis, as they played together for the LA Lakers. They won the NBA Cup and had a great winning record together.

Ad

Statmuse shared the duo's great track record with the Lakers, winning 72 games and lost 42, good for a 62.6 win percentage. They will hope to recreate this record in Dallas and compete in the Western Conference.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks have put together a strong team, with a great mix of experience and youth, eyeing a run to the NBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.