Anthony Davis' former teammate wishes Lakers star complained about 4x DPOY over Victor Wembanyama

Anthony Davis' former teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, expressed his thoughts on the LA Lakers star's latest comments concerning Victor Wembanayama and the Defensive Player of the Year honor. On Friday, NBA insider Shams Charania interviewed Davis, who talked about the Lakers and his thoughts on the future of the 'purple and gold' after LeBron James retires.

During one segment, Charania asked Davis for his thoughts on the Defensive Player of the Year and the chances of Wembanyama getting the award. The Lakers big man said the narrative was being pushed for the San Antonio Spurs center to get it.

Cousins considered Davis' statement as a complaint and advised his former teammate to have discussed the issue before Wembanyama joined the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AD's a couple of years late complaining about the situation. He should have been complaining when [Rudy Gobert] was getting these rewards by default," Cousins said on "Run it Back" on Tuesday.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Davis is having a great season, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 52.8% shooting. He is the focal point of offense and defense for JJ Redick's version of the Lakers, and without him on the floor, the Lakers struggle to close out games. The latest example of Davis' importance is to look at LA's 118-104 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Davis left the game midway on Tuesday due to an injury, and despite a 31-point performance from James, LA failed to secure a win. The Lakers have a 26-19 record and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis' injury and return status

On Tuesday, Anthony Davis was in discomfort during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers after he grabbed his abdomen area during the first timeout. Davis tried to play through the pain but was eventually subbed out.

It was revealed that the LA Lakers' big man had suffered an abdominal muscle strain. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Davis traveled back to LA and will be re-evaluated approximately in a week.

Davis will be unavailable for the Lakers' remaining games on their six-game road stretch. They have already played three games, and their next stop is in DC, where they will take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback