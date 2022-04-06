"When I play, it’s a problem...These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries” - Anthony Davis slams his critics for routinely picking on his health

Anthony Davis’ injury issues have led him to miss a considerable number of games over the last few seasons. While the move for Davis brought an additional championship to the LA Lakers’ accomplishments, Davis’ health has been discussed simultaneously with the franchise’s future.

Throughout the season, Anthony Davis’ absence has cost the Lakers, who are now on the brink of falling out of playoff contention. Prior to the start of the season, Davis was committed to participating in more games after playing only 36 games in the regular season. But a couple of unavoidable incidents forced him to a similar fate as last year.

While many have criticized his inability to stay healthy and even suggested he change his personal trainer, Davis finally spoke out in an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

“This is what I’ve learned about injuries: Last year when I wasn’t playing, people were saying ‘AD’s giving up on his team. ‘It’s the playoffs. AD has to play. He’s got to play.’ And when I went out there to play, got hurt again, they said, ‘Who was his trainer? Who let him play?’”

“When I play, it’s a problem. It’s a problem when I don’t play. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there.”

Through 39 games this season, Anthony Davis has averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. When Davis is on the floor, he finds a way to get involved and contribute. But consistency has been a problem through multiple injuries hindering the momentum.

However, for a player of Davis’ caliber, expectations are always going to be high – especially from a franchise like the Lakers.

Anthony Davis went on to explain how he has dealt with the criticism:

“I’m not worried about who’s saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand. These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries.”

“The real basketball guys know that there’s nothing I could’ve done in these situations. What? Move out the way? I keep that attitude because, one, my wife makes me, and two, it’s knowing that these really weren’t my fault.”

Anthony Davis is expected to lead the Lakers to a win against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers (31-47) will face-off against the league-leading Phoenix Suns in their upcoming fixture, where a loss could end their season – provided the San Antonio Spurs (33-45) beat the Denver Nuggets. The Suns hold a 3-0 series lead against the Lakers this season, dropping 140 points on the roster without Anthony Davis in their last clash.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lakers will be eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament tonight if:



-they lose to Suns

AND

-Spurs beat the Nuggets Lakers will be eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament tonight if:-they lose to SunsAND-Spurs beat the Nuggets https://t.co/9rYMXB3Rhm

The Suns decided to rest Devin Booker in their previous matchup and were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, with the possibility of eliminating a LeBron James-led roster and with the playoffs around the corner – Booker is likely to be on the floor against the Lakers.

Anthony Davis’ ability to contribute on both ends of the floor will be crucial for the Lakers as they go into a must-win situation in all the games that remain.

