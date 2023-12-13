Anthony Davis injury: Darvin Ham and Lakers star provide concerning update about nagging hip issue

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has been dealing with a nagging left hip issue this season. According to Davis, his hip had been less bothersome the past few weeks. However, it flared up during LA’s 127-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Davis hasn’t shown any signs of being significantly hindered by his injury, as he has played 16 straight games. Additionally, the eight-time All-Star has played the third-most total minutes of any player this season (849), not including the NBA In-Season Tournament finals.

On Tuesday, Davis finished with a game-high 37 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 71.4% shooting. However, after the game, he touched on the discomfort he felt in his hip, highlighting how he will take a day-by-day approach.

“We’ll see how it feels,” Davis said.

“Went to test it out pregame and it felt good. There were some moments in the game where I felt it. Kind of tweaked it again, but we’ve just got to see how it feels moving forward. Each and every game, take it a day at a time and then we’ll make decisions from there.”

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Darvin Ham added that Davis “wants to be there and be available” moving forward.

It remains to be seen if the oft-injured big man will miss any time due to his latest setback. However, it appears that he is doing everything within his power to be there for his team.

Through 24 games, Davis is averaging 24.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 blocks on 55.1% shooting.

Anthony Davis, Lakers’ 3-game winning streak snapped

LA trailed Dallas by as many as 15 points before rallying to take a fourth-quarter lead on Tuesday. However, the Lakers couldn’t hold on to secure the victory, despite Anthony Davis’ dominant performance.

The Mavs were led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, who recorded a team-high 33 points, six rebounds, 17 assists and three 3-pointers on 42.9% shooting. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-best 32 points and five 3-pointers on 47.6% shooting.

The Lakers’ loss ended their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Mavs’ win marked their fourth straight.

LA (14-10) next plays the San Antonio Spurs (3-19) on the road on Wednesday.

Dallas (15-8) next hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on Thursday.