Anthony Davis Injury Update: 8x NBA All-Star uncertain to return vs Celtics (February 1)

Anthony Davis' status to face the Boston Celtics on Thursday night is up in the air. Davis missed the LA Lakers' last game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday after aggravating his groin/hip injury. He's struggled with it since the Lakers' 145-144 double-OT win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Davis played against the Houston Rockets on Monday but wasn't moving well on either end. The eight-time All-Star forward has played through many injuries this year and missed only three of 49 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis injury update: Will Lakers star suit up vs. Celtics?

Anthony Davis is questionable to play against the Celtics on Thursday. He's listed on the Lakers' injury report with a Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm issue. Davis last missed a game on Dec. 15 because of a hip injury. Davis' chances of playing on Thursday are 50-50. He will likely be a game-time decision.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis re-aggravated his hip injury against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. He collided with Draymond Green late in the third quarter. Davis took a while to shrug off the pain, but he limped back to the locker room. The former All-Star game MVP returned to the floor after it seemed like he was done for the night and played through the injury.

The game stretched till double overtime, and Davis didn't take any time off after returning to the floor. He played one night later in Houston for 29 minutes, worsening his injury. Davis rested against the Hawks but is questionable to play Thursday.

Anthony Davis' injury absence could make it a steep task for Lakers to topple Celtics

The Lakers-Celtics rivalry is as lopsided as it could get as of now. Boston is on another level, leading the league with a 37-11 record. Meanwhile, LA is reeling in ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 23-24 record, struggling to stay above .500.

Anthony Davis, arguably the most decisive player on the Lakers, has missed only three games. His availability hasn't impacted the team's results much, and his absence has made the Lakers' lives even more difficult. LA suffered some of their worst losses of the season with Davis out of the lineup.

Beating the mighty Celtics is seemingly out of their reach if Davis doesn't suit up on Thursday. The Lakers will hope Davis is good to go and close to 100%.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!