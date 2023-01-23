Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham confirms steady progress in LA Lakers maverick's road to recovery

The LA Lakers have struggled without their superstar Anthony Davis for a large part of the season. However, there appears to be some positive news on the horizon, as Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided an update on Davis' injury before their game on Sunday.

The Purple and Gold have been a wildly inconsistent team this season. After starting the season with one of the worst records in the league, the Lakers notched up a few wins, only for a string of losses to follow.

Needless to say, the trend has continued as the Lakers have struggled to establish any semblance of a winning culture. A large reason for their struggles, though, have been due to injuries.

The Purple and Gold have seen a host of their players out of the rotation due to injuries. While the absence of key rotation players such as Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV have had an impact, the Lakers have faced bigger crises.

Anthony Davis' absence has been disastrous for the Lakeshow yet again. With Davis out of the rotation, the Lakers have missed their pillar at both ends of the floor. Especially considering the form the big man was in, the Purple and Gold have been severely shorthanded in his absence.

His extended absence has certainly raised concerns regarding his health. In light of the team's recent form, the Purple and Gold need the star back as soon as possible.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had some positive news regarding Davis' road to recovery. Ham provided an update ahead of the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joining Spectrum SportsNet's pre-game broadcast, Ham said:

"Looked great. We have what we call a 'stay-ready' group of low-minute guys just to keep them in rhythm as much as possible. He got in with that group, went up and down with some contact and he looked phenomenal."

He continued:

"Again, we're really being conservative and sticking to the plan. But, you know, we're getting to the point where he's starting to get a little bit of a bump in with the guys and little more contact to go along with the one-on-one workouts. He's responded well to it thus far, so we will see."

Anthony Davis started individual contact drills earlier last week. The progression to scrimmage with contact is certainly a huge step in this regard.

Considering that the earlier timeline had the superstar return midway through January, Davis' return has been delayed. However, prioritizing his health appears to be the main criteria for the Lakers as they continue to fight for a place in the playoffs.

LA Lakers need Anthony Davis back quickly

It goes without saying that the LA Lakers desperately need Anthony Davis back in action. Since going down with injury, Davis has missed 18 games, with the Lakers going 9-9.

Except the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers have held on fairly well without the big man. Much of that can be attributed to Thomas Bryant's efforts as a backup big. However, considering their upcoming schedule, the Purple and Gold will need Anthony Davis back.

The Lakers are set to face some of the best teams in the league in a grueling five-game road trip following their two-game homestand. Considering the kind of burden LeBron James has been carrying, the Lakers need to support their superstar quickly.

However, with Davis' full recovery a priority, the Lakers may need to make some adjustments.

