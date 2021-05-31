Anthony Davis injury update: How long is the Lakers star feared to be out?

Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA playoff series between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Davis suffered a groin strain during the second quarter of Game 4, which the Phoenix Suns ended up winning 100-92. This is the second injury that Anthony Davis has suffered in this playoff series, with LeBron James also not playing the first few games at 100%.

Anthony Davis (strained groin) is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns, per @ShamsCharania



He's being evaluated day-to-day pic.twitter.com/QGzFOpCcWj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

Regardless, in this article, we discuss the LA Lakers’ big man’s groin injury, and whether he is fit enough to feature in the crucial Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis initially had a hyperextended right knee, an injury that he suffered in the second half of Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns. The LA Lakers have not had the best of luck with respect to injuries during the most crucial part of the season. Apart from Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has also been listed as questionable for Game 5.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Davis’ latest troubles occurred during the second quarter of Game 4. He attempted a layup but ended up falling awkwardly to the ground. Anthony stayed on the court until halftime but did not return in the second half. He was ruled out and has been listed as questionable for Game 5 of the series.

How long is Anthony Davis feared to be out?

According to Shame Charania of The Athletic, Anthony Davis is being evaluated day-by-day but is unlikely to feature in Game 5. Regardless, after Game 4, Lakers’ Center Marc Gasol aired confidence that the roster has enough quality to get past the Phoenix Suns even in the absence of Anthony Davis.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, fans won't be too surprised if Davis ends up featuring, to some extent at least. The Lakers have been cryptic about his availability, and coach Frank Vogel said the following about Anthony Davis’ injury,

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis "is in and available" and they're still waiting on KCP's status. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 30, 2021

Will Anthony Davis return for the playoffs?

Yes, Anthony Davis is expected to feature in upcoming playoff matches. He will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis and is expected to be fit enough to play a part in Game 6 of the series. Hence, while the LA Lakers might be up for a difficult Game 5, they can count on Anthony Davis’ availability in upcoming playoff games.

Can LeBron carry the Lakers past the Suns if Anthony Davis can't go?



"The Lakers cannot beat the Suns with AD sidelined. They need him. ... The Suns are the better team." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/FoyTTWMr3j — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 31, 2021

Of course, Davis is absolutely crucial to the defending champions’ title ambitions this season. But LeBron and other LA Lakers players might have to dig deep in his absence.