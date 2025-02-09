Anthony Davis injury update: Insider reveals details on Mavericks superstar's potential return timeline

Anthony Davis made his Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday when they went up against their Texas rivals, the Houston Rockets. It was an epic debut for AD as he carried his new team to a 116-105 victory. Unfortunately for him, he had to make an early exit after hurting his groin area.

NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on Davis' injury status. He assured fans that there's nothing to worry about and he won't be out for too long. Given how the All-Star break is rapidly approaching, the Mavericks will proceed with caution.

“Anthony Davis has some soreness in that groin area, but it’s not expected to be a serious injury," Charania said. "I'm told he actually tried to play after exiting the game. But they just decided to be cautious with it. We're about less than a week before the All-Star break. So I think the Mavericks and Anthony Davis will take a safe approach going into the break."

Anthony Davis carries Mavericks to victory in debut

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. It was the highly anticipated debut of Anthony Davis. While Mavericks fans protested before the game regarding the front office's decision to trade Luka Doncic, Davis made sure not to disappoint his new fans in Texas.

Davis stole the show and hearts of the Mavericks fans on Saturday. The Brow had a solid double-double performance, posting 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Unfortunately for him, Davis got hurt, injuring his groin area. Thankfully, AD's ex-LA Lakers buddy, Max Christie, proved his worth and helped lead the team to victory.

Christie was the second-best player on Saturday for Dallas, scoring 23 points. Max had a strong shooting performance as he drilled 80% of his shots from beyond the arc and 50% overall. The former Lakers boys proved to fans that they have nothing to worry about.

Given the Dallas Mavericks' (28-25) current standing, they can risk not having AD in the lineup, at least until after the All-Star break ends. Dallas acquired Davis with the intention of winning a championship this season. Pushing him to his limit before the second half of the season would defeat the purpose of trading their former poster boy away.

