Anthony Davis injury update: LA Lakers receive positive news as Davis’ knee is in “good structure” so far 

Anthony Davis endured a difficult night in the LA Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Davis suffered two injuries during the game. He rolled his ankle first while attempting to grab an offensive board. AD survived that and returned to the court, but he ended up sustaining a knee contusion later on, with Jaden McDaniels falling on his leg.

Anthony Davis did not return after injuring his knee and appeared to be in serious pain as he walked back to the locker room to get some treatment. Nevertheless, as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, a source familiar with the injury has said that AD's injured left knee appears to have a good structure so far. Here's what McMenamin tweeted regarding the injury:

"Source familiar with Anthony Davis’ left knee injury tells ESPN, “so far all is in good structure, but want to take another image.”"

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team had no updates regarding Anthony Davis' injury. He mentioned that they will find out more about his condition after conducting an MRI scan on the injured knee in Chicago on Saturday. The Lakers will travel to the East Coast to take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

"We'll know more at that time... Hopefully it's something minor and he can get back soon, but we'll find out tomorrow." Frank Vogel tells @LakersReporter that AD saw the team doctor after the game, and he will get an MRI tomorrow."We'll know more at that time... Hopefully it's something minor and he can get back soon, but we'll find out tomorrow." Frank Vogel tells @LakersReporter that AD saw the team doctor after the game, and he will get an MRI tomorrow."We'll know more at that time... Hopefully it's something minor and he can get back soon, but we'll find out tomorrow."

Anthony Davis' injury is a big blow for LA Lakers with the team already without several players due to COVID protocols

LA Lakers could be up to without eight players ahead of their next game

The LA Lakers just can't catch a break from injuries to COVID protocols. The rise in cases has affected the 17-time NBA champions as well over the last week. Six players have been sidelined because of COVID right now for the Lakers.

The list includes Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. Nunn, meanwhile, has also been dealing with a knee bone bruise and is yet to make his season debut.

The LA Lakers were informed about Austin Reaves and Malik Monk's unavailability on the morning of their game against the T'Wolves. They also received a positive update later on, though, as Russell Westbrook tested out of health and safety protocols within 24 hours and was available to play in Minnesota.

Monk returned two negative tests after entering the league's health and safety protocols on Friday. However, he tested positive again and will remain sidelined.

With Anthony Davis likely to miss a few games after suffering knocks on his ankle and knee, the LA Lakers could be without up to eight players against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. That also includes Trevor Ariza, who was listed as questionable before the Minnesota game but did not play at all.

