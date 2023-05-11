Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers star could be unavailable if he enters concussion protocols

Anthony Davis' availability for the LA Lakers closeout Game 6 at home against the Golden State Warriors is up in that air. Davis suffered a blow to the temple after Kevon Looney hit him with his arm during a box out under the rim in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 121-106 Game 5 loss.

Davis left the floor after that play and didn't return. He was carried in a wheelchair to the locker room after showing concussion-like symptoms. However, TNT's sideline reporter Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers center had avoided protocol.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that Anthony Davis would continue to get re-evaluated for a concussion on Thursday, a day before Friday's Game 6 showdown. If AD fails the test, he will 100% miss Game 6 according to Windhorst. Here's what the insider said on ESPN's Get Up show:

"There's a pre-determined list of return to play guidelines that take time. If he goes into protocol today...Game 6 almost 100% he will not be able to play no matter what."

Concussion symptoms develop differently depending on the blow or the individual. Davis may not have felt the concussion a while after heading to the locker room, but that doesn't mean he has avoided developing one the next day.

If the Lakers don't list him on the injury report for an injury related to a concussion, Davis will be available to play on Friday.

Anthony Davis missing Game 6 could have massive implications on LA Lakers' season

The LA Lakers are finally Anthony Davis' team. Their results have been directly impacted by his play, especially during the 2023 playoffs. AD has been key to the Lakers' positioning themselves in contention for a conference finals appearance this year.

The Lakers took a 3-1 commanding lead, giving themselves an advantage to close the Warriors in Game 5 or 6. As expected, Golden State has avoided a season-ending loss on their home court. The Lakers were favored to close out the series in six games after they went up 3-1.

However, their chances of doing that or winning the series are in jeopardy if Anthony Davis misses Game 6. He has been the ultimate force on the defensive end and the most unguardable player on offense, especially against the Warriors.

AD has exposed the Dubs' lack of size in the paint. The Warriors have played small for the better part of the series to gain an advantage on offense by drawing out Davis to the perimeter in pick and rolls.

The LA Lakers do not have a viable replacement at the five in Davis' absence. Wenyen Gabriel and Tristan Thompson won't cut it for LA, while Mo Bamba has been sidelined due to injury.

The Lakers will have to outscore the Warriors to win, which seems like an uphill task considering the defending champions shooting depth. Anthony Davis will likely be available for Game 7 if he misses Friday's contest. However, the Warriors will have the momentum and homecourt advantage in the series decider.

They have been near unstoppable on their home floor, especially in this series, since they adjusted to go small on drawing Anthony Davis out of the paint.

