Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on former champion's status for game vs LA Clippers

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Davis' health has been a concern for the Lakers.

Nevertheless, he played the last game on Sunday at home, where LA beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-110. He ended the game with 26 minutes of game time, securing his 35th double-double with 14 points and rebounds. The Lakers had a 110.5 defensive rating with Davis on the court.

D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James combined for 62 points and 13 assists, controlling the Lakers' offense without needing much of Davis' involvement. The Blazers' 23rd-ranked defense of 117.7 had their hands packed with Russell's scoring.

Anthony Davis injury update

Anthony Davis has been contending with ankle injuries since Dec. 19. On Jan. 20, he was included in the injury report for bilateral Achilles tendinopathy in both feet.

Despite grappling with this condition, he has displayed resilience by continuing to play through the pain. Davis has played in all three games with the Achilles injury, with a probable and questionable tag after being cleared to play.

He's expected to play the upcoming intracity rival game.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis has been available for the Lakers all season, playing 42 games, missing only two, compared to just 56 appearances last season. He has played through nagging injuries like abductor strain, hip strain, foot soreness, ankle stiffness and Achilles tendinopathy.

Despite the Lakers' desire to rest Davis more, their struggles have made him stay on the court longer, averaging 35.9 minutes.

Anthony Davis stats vs LA Clippers

Anthony Davis has played against the Clippers 32 times, going 11-21, averaging 23.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists against the Clippers.

His career high came on Jan. 14, 2019, for the New Orleans Pelicans with 46 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. In another game, on May 6, 2018, he registered 41 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

In his last five games against the Clippers, he has averaged 22.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, going 2-3.

