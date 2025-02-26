Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive development in 10x All-Star's injury recovery on display ahead of Mavericks-Lakers 

Anthony Davis' return from injury seems imminent after the latest massive development seen regarding the 10x All-Star ahead of his return to LA for the Mavericks-Lakers matchup. Though Davis isn't playing, he warmed up on his former team's home floor in the Mavericks' practice geared ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated showdown.

Davis will get re-evaluated on Mar. 6. Seeing him on the floor to get shots up and move around is an encouraging sign after the former NBA champion potentially avoided surgery. Here's the video of Davis practicing at shootaround (via Sportskeeda's Grant Afesth):

Davis last played in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. In his first game for his new franchise, he exploded with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. However, late in the third quarter, Davis sustained a right adductor strain, and he's been on the sidelines since.

Prior to that game, Davis was out for multiple weeks with a groin injury he suffered in his last game as a Laker.

