Anthony Davis injury update: Mavericks announce massive development on 10x All-Star's return to play

In the midst of his debut with the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury that has sidelined him for weeks. Amid recent developments, it looks like th 10-time All-Star could be attempting to return to play this season.

Given the current injury situation of the roster, many called for the Mavs to just shut down Davis and allow him to get ready physically for the 2026 campaign. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

On Monday morning, the Mavericks made a big annoucement regarding Anthony Davis. Over a month removed from his injury against the Houston Rockets, he has been assigned to the team's G-League team.

Seeing that AD will be getting live reps in the G-League, it opens the door for him to possibly make a return this season. This would provide a much-needed boost for Dallas, as the roster has been hit hard by injuries.

As of now, there is no official word on if AD going to the G-League means he's gearing up for a return with the Mavs. The last time the basketball world saw the star big man in action, he tallied 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks against the Rockets.

(This is a developing story.)

