Anthony Davis injury update: Mavericks insider drops major news on 6'10 star's surgery prospects

Ten-time All-Star Anthony Davis made a statement in his first game with the Dallas Mavericks. Over 31 minutes of action, Davis logged a 26-point, 16-rebound double-double, while adding seven assists and three blocks to his box score totals. Despite the jaw-dropping performance, Davis exited the game with a non-contact injury.

After the game, Davis told press members that the injury wasn't serious, however, the adductor wouldn't loosen up. Although initial reports suggested he wouldn't need surgery, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein says that may be "hope or belief."

In an article released on Friday, Stein reported that although there's optimism surrounding Davis' recovery without surgery, a surgical repair hasn't been ruled out:

"The team has yet to announce a firm treatment course for Davis — whether or not surgery can be avoided.

One source close to the process told the The Stein Line on Wednesday that "no timetable" has been established for Davis' return to the lineup beyond the mutual determination reached by the Mavericks and the Davis camp that both parties 'will be cautious' in bringing him back."

Given that the Mavericks' frontcourt has been decimated by injuries to Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II, if the veteran big man were to undergo surgery, it could be disastrous for Dallas' playoff hopes.

Currently, the team is ranked eighth in the Western Conference, one game behind the seventh-place Timberwolves, and 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Sacramento Kings.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons shares bleak update on Anthony Davis' injury

Although Anthony Davis expressed optimism that the non-contact injury that ended his Dallas Mavericks debut wasn't serious, fans aren't getting the full story.

In addition to Marc Stein's report that Dallas hasn't ruled out the possibility of surgery, former NBA player Chandler Parsons, who is part of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show, everything he's hearing paints a pretty bleak picture.

Earlier in the week, Parsons, who played two seasons in Dallas from 2014-2016, reported that the Mavericks were aware of the injury before trading for Davis:

"Everything I hear too, Anthony Davis' injury is a lot more serious. They [the Mavericks] knew about this injury before and kinda rushed him back to play, and now it's re-aggravated."

Of course, before the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, he was dealing with what was described as an abdominal injury. Because of that, Davis missed the Lakers' game against the Knicks right before the trade was finalized, however, the expectation was that he wouldn't be out for long.

Despite that, with Parsons reporting that Dallas rushed Davis back, the team may now wind up without the ten-time All-Star leading up to what's expected to be a closely contested Western Conference playoff race.

