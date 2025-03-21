Anthony Davis Injury Update: Mavericks make important rehab assignment announcement 

While there was speculation that the Dallas Mavericks could shut Anthony Davis down for the remainder of the year, that won't be the case. On Friday, Grant Afseth reported that Dallas had assigned Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II to the Texas Legends for rehab assignments.

By assigning the trio to the G League, the Mavericks clearly have no plans to shut AD down for the rest of the year. Additionally, the players can get some practice runs in with the G League squad, setting the stage for a return sooner rather than later.

Dallas is tied for 10th in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns. Given how close the standings are, the Mavs could wind up in the Conference's play-in tournament if Davis can lift them through the season's final stretch.

Although it's unclear when AD could return to action, the franchise has just twelve games left including Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

At the time of this writing, Anthony Davis is listed as out with a left adductor strain, which indicates he will not return against Detroit.

Dallas Mavericks front office execs reportedly trying to talk Anthony Davis out of return

When Anthony Davis first touched down in Dallas, he wasted no time before making it clear that he was there to put on a show. Despite that, his stellar debut was cut short when he aggravated an adductor strain.

Since then, Dallas has also lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending injury, which led to Mavs executives trying to talk Davis out of a return. On Wednesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on "NBA Today" that the front office is conversing with AD, but the ten-time All-Star isn't interested in being talked out of a return.

"He is steadfast in his determination to want to return this season, maybe as soon as next week despite the fact there are people within the Mavericks organization that have tried to talk him out of it," McMahon said. (7:14 onwards)

If Anthony Davis remains stern in his desire to return, and the front office remains unyielding in their quest to shut him down, only time will tell which side prevails.

With just two years left on his current contract, the team is trying to make the most of its championship window.

