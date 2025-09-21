  • home icon
  Anthony Davis Injury Update: Mavericks star makes major move to return next season post eye surgery

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Mavericks star makes major move to return next season post eye surgery

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:16 GMT
Anthony Davis Injury Update. (Photo: IMAGN)
Anthony Davis Injury Update. (Photo: IMAGN)

Anthony Davis underwent eye surgery back in July to repair a detached retina he suffered during the regular season. The latest report has given a new update on the Dallas Mavericks superstar ahead of their training camp at the end of September in Vancouver, Canada.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Davis has been cleared to return to the court and participated in his first practice on Saturday. The one-time NBA champ reportedly played 5-on-5, which was his first taste of basketball since undergoing surgery more than two months ago.

Stein added that it was AD's first game-speed action, which looked grim 10 days ago when it was reported that the All-Star forward hadn't returned to the court. He will be playing in his first full season for the Mavericks since getting acquired from the LA Lakers back in February.

Anthony Davis was limited to just nine games after arriving in Dallas as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Davis was still recovering from an abdominal strain when the Mavericks acquired him and Max Christie. He made his debut for his new team on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets, but he suffered a left adductor injury.

Davis was ruled out for multiple weeks before returning to action on March 24 against the Brooklyn Nets. He helped the Mavs make it to the NBA Play-In Tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings in the first round before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the battle for the No. 8 seed.

How did Anthony Davis injure his eye?

Anthony Davis is one of the best players of his generation, but he has never lived up to his full potential due to his lack of durability. Davis has been prone to injuries for the majority of his career, though it hasn't prevented him from being great when he's on the court.

But how did Davis suffer his latest injury? According to Yahoo! Sports, Davis appeared to have gotten his eye injury on April 2 during the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Atlanta Hawks. Daniel Gafford inadvertently elbowed AD in his eye, which required four stitches.

While Davis exited the game, he returned and even hit the game-winning jump shot to give the Mavs the 120-118 win. He finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, becoming the second player in franchise history to have at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

