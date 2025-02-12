Anthony Davis Injury Update: NBA insider drops major info on Mavericks' next move on newly acquired power forward's adductor issues

Anthony Davis made his Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday when they went up against the Houston Rockets. Davis came from an abdominal injury that he sustained after his game against the Philadelphia 76ers when he was still part of the LA Lakers. Unfortunately for Mavs fans, they might have to wait a bit longer to see AD play again as he sustained another injury after the Rockets game.

Davis, known to be injury-prone throughout his career, sustained a left adductor strain. AD hurt his thigh area and is expected to be out for several weeks. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Davis will undergo rehabilitation for his adductor injury, sidelining him for a few weeks.

"The Mavericks will have a cautious rehab for (Anthony Davis)," Charania said. "I'm told the expectation is that Davis will need rehabilitation for the coming weeks on that adductor injury. Just a brutal blow for the Mavericks because this is a player who just returned from an ab strain in his Mavericks debut over the weekend and he looked absolutely dominant."

Given the circumstances, Dallas fans are hopeful AD could make his return before the Play-In Tournament if the Mavericks don't secure a playoff spot during the second half of the season.

Kyrie Irving set to replace Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

It was announced on Monday that Kyrie Irving will replace his new Dallas Mavericks teammate, Anthony Davis, in the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star game.

The last time Irving was in an All-Star game was during the 2022-23 season. Kyrie was freshly traded to the Dallas Mavericks that season after playing 40 games with the Brooklyn Nets.

While it might come as a bummer to some given how the reunion of LeBron James and Davis will no longer happen this All-Star weekend, it'll still be interesting to see Kyrie reunite with two of his former teammates.

Irving became a champion alongside James during their tenure together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kai then played with Kevin Durant when both players decided to team up in Brooklyn.

With all that in mind, Shaquille O'Neal's team seems to be the favorite to win the All-Star Game due to the insane chemistry his team already has. Aside from being former teammates on other teams, the majority also played for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

