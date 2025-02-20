Anthony Davis Injury Update: NBA insider shares crucial detail on Mavericks star's return timeline with playoffs looming

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis put on an absolute show in his first game with the team. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, however, Davis' dominance didn't last three quarters before the ten-time All-Star headed to the locker room with a non-contact injury.

Ad

Initially, Davis told members of the press postgame that he was optimistic he avoided a significant injury. Shortly after, however, it was then reported by Marc Stein that there was fear that Davis could be out indefinitely, with no official word on whether or not he could avoid surgery.

Now, according to Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, there's optimism surrounding Davis' recovery. In a post on Thursday, the NBA insider reported that Davis is making progress and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Siegel's report didn't provide any sort of an update on whether or not the Mavericks had ruled out surgery, it sounds like, at least for now, there's optimism that Anthony Davis will be able to return to action without going under the knife.

This, of course, is the best possible news for Mavs fans, with the team currently sitting just one game outside of seventh place in the Western Conference and two games outside of sixth place, which would allow the team to bypass the Play-In Tournament.

Ad

Looking at the Dallas Mavericks' upcoming schedule in the next two weeks amid optimistic update on Anthony Davis

Based on Brett Siegel's report that Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Dallas Mavericks big man will miss at least seven more games for the franchise. Following the All-Star break, the Mavs will be back in action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ad

Between then and March 6, the day Davis is re-evaluated, the team will also play the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks (twice), and the Sacramento Kings.

Of those games, four are against teams in the West, with Sacramento and Golden State sitting just behind them in the standings.

If Anthony Davis isn't immediately cleared to return for the Mavs' March 7 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team will likely look for his return when they play the Phoenix Suns on March 9.

The team will only have 17 more games this season following their showdown with the Suns, adding some urgency to Davis' return if the Mavericks want him to find his rhythm before the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.