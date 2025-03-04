Anthony Davis Injury Update: NBA insider sounds alarm on Mavericks star forward's return timeline

NBA insider Shams Charania gave an update on Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis' injury. Davis' season was disrupted by a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

On Tuesday's "The Pat McAfee Show," Charania mentioned Davis could not play again this season. The Mavericks have already ruled him out for several games, as he missed the 122-98 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

"I think him, his representatives are gonna huddle up. I think they're gonna have some very hard conversations," Charania said. "It's not out of the realm of possibility that one game was the last time we've seen AD this season."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Mavericks have seen their season take a downward turn. They are dealing with injuries to other key players like Kyrie Irving, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Monday. Davis and Irving were expected to lead the Mavs toward a playoff push.

With their luck with injuries not appearing favorable, it seems the Mavs may take a careful route with Davis. A possible path will be not to rush him and their other injured stars to get them ready for next season.

Ad

What's next for Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks?

Anthony Davis' time with the Dallas Mavericks hasn't gone as planned. The blockbuster trade that saw him traded for Luka Doncic was meant to be the push the Mavs needed as the second half of the season began.

Since the All-Star break, Dallas struggled, posting a 2-4 record. Their only victories during this stretch have come against sub-.500 teams, the Eastern Conference's 14th-ranked Charlotte Hornets (103-96) and the Western Conference's 14th-ranked New Orleans Pelicans (111-103).

Although they still hold the 10th spot in the West, their next few games will determine their fate. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.