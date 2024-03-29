Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will 9-time NBA All-Star play vs Pacers? (March 29)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers amid a six-game road trip on Friday. Davis missed Wednesday's game 136-124 win in Memphis after logging in 52 minutes in the Lakers' double OT 128-124 comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Davis was phenomenal in that contest, playing 52 minutes, the most for a Lakers played since Kobe Bryant in 2012, who also played 52 minutes in a double OT win over Memphis. AD had played in 96 of the Lakers' last 100 games. He played through an injury for much of the second half in LA's comeback victory over the Bucks.

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Lakers center playing tonight vs. Pacers?

Davis is iffy to play against the Pacers. He's on the Lakers injury report listed as questionable, which means he's 50-50 and will likely be a game-time decision. The Lakers center had played 22 consecutive games before sitting out Wednesday's game in Memphis.

He's missed only five games this year and he's on track to beat his personal best for most appearances in a season (75). Davis last played 60+ games in 2017-18 with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers have gone 2-3 without their star big man.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis, who has been dealing with a bilateral Achilles issue since January, sustained a left knee hyperextension in the second half of the game against the Bucks on Sunday.

However, that didn't stop him from finishing the night, playing 51 minutes and 52 seconds. He tallied 34 points, 23 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals. Davis scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and the two overtime alone, while playing through the knee issue.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers?

NBA TV will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game. Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Indiana will also provide coverage. Fans outside the US and local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers are 41-32, ninth in the Western Conference, while the 41-33 Pacers are sixth in the East. The Lakers are up 1-0 against the Pacers in the season series and 2-0 including the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals.

The game could see multiple stars in action like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.