Anthony Davis leaves game against LA Clippers with injury

The LA Lakers’ injury woes look set to continue after forward Anthony Davis left the game versus the LA Clippers due to back spasms on Thursday.

The eight-time All-Star started the game for the Purple and Gold but exited with 2:50 left in the first quarter. At the time, the Clippers were ahead 24-14, and the Lakers were already missing the services of LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, their top two floor generals.

Things went downhill for the LA Lakers afterward as their opponents took advantage of Davis' absence to lead 65-42 at the half.

Anthony Davis is out for the game with back spasms.



He joins LeBron, Schroder and THT on the shelf for the evening. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 7, 2021

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis has back spasms and will not return. pic.twitter.com/8EGccURDYp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2021

According to the official report, Anthony Davis was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game. He scored four points and had one rebound in nine minutes of playing time before leaving the court for good.

In his place, the LA Lakers started Wesley Matthews for the second half of the game.

Anthony Davis’ status

There has been no update yet as to the seriousness of the back spasms that Anthony Davis suffered during the LA Clippers matchup. The LA Lakers should provide further updates after administering more tests the next day.

Should Davis miss more than just the LA Clippers game, it could jeopardize the LA Lakers' bid to stay in the top six in the Western Conference. If they fall to seventh or lower, the Lakers could end up trying to defend their title via the play-in tournament, where they will have to play additional game/s to make it to the playoffs.

The injury is not a setback from the one that sidelined Anthony Davis for 30 straight games earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season. The three-time blocks champion was out for a lengthy period due to Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.

Davis made his comeback on April 22 and has played in eight straight contests since, including the Clippers game. In the seven games that he played, he averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 29.7 minutes of action.

