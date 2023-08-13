“Anthony Davis made LeBron better” – Kevin Garnett expounds on Kevin Durant & Devin Booker’s role on Suns

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are projected as one of the most feared duos in the NBA next season. The Phoenix Suns have built a roster that's capable of dominating both the regular season and the playoffs, with Kevin Durant expected to shoulder the load of being the primary offensive option.

However, former champion Kevin Garnett believes Devin Booker should be the focal point of Phoenix's offensive game plan. During a recent episode of 'KG Certified,' Garnett explained how it may be time for Kevin Durant to become a secondary option at this late juncture of his career.

"This is definitely Booker's team," Garnett said. "Hell, yeah. This is Booker's team. And this is everybody in the cast coming to support him...Guess what? They double Booker. You gonna leave KD? You ain't leaving no KD. KD wants that. Yeah. Listen I'm going to tell you. LeBron and KD, it's time for them to be spot up, bro...Anthony Davis made LeBron Better, man; that's what I'm saying. These younger players got these older guys that are great, bro, and they've been great for so long, but they've never been in positions to where they've gotten anything [easy]."

Phoenix's offensive spacing could improve if they find ways to give Kevin Durant possessions as a spot-up shooter in places where he's playing off-ball. Kevin Durant has a knack for scoring, which will force opposing defenses to stick with him throughout the game.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have a third option

During the early days of 2023 free agency, the Phoenix Suns swung a deal to acquire Bradley Beal. Kevin Garnett and Devin Booker have a third star to help ease the load on the offensive end.

Both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant could potentially take possessions where they're simply spacing the floor while Bradley Beal utilizes his scoring and playmaking ability against opposing defenses.

The Phoenix Suns' current formation ahead of the new season will look to all three of their star players to spend possessions spotting up around the perimeter while the other two work a two-man game to bend the opposing defense.

Although Kevin Durant may be one of the greatest players in NBA history, he will still require help in every game the Phoenix Suns play. That's why Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will also be heavily featured in the offense on a possession-by-possession basis.

The Phoenix Suns have developed arguably the most talented big three in the NBA. Finding ways to get their stars to buy into being spot-up options for multiple possessions per game will be a big indicator of whether they're ready to compete for a championship in the upcoming season.

Of course, there will be staggered minutes to work with as well. Either Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, or Kevin Durant will be benched while the other two play. But, when all three share the court, Kevin Durant spacing the floor will be something to enjoy.

