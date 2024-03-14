Anthony Davis makes bold admission about winless streak against Domantas Sabonis

Throughout Anthony Davis' 12-year career, he has never won a single matchup against Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is currently 9-0 against Davis and could push for 10-0 after their game on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis admitted to being aware of his poor streak against Domantas Sabonis. However, he said he remains unaffected by it. He said he was fine with the one-sided record as long as his team ended up as the winning side.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The "Brow" has the opportunity to rewrite history on Wednesday and put an end to Sabonis' winning streak over him. But it's easier said than done. The Sacramento Kings are currently 3-0 this season against the LA Lakers. All games were close, but the Purple and Gold struggled to finish strong. Given their constant losses against the Kings, LA fans will hope coach Darvin Ham might finally have a game-winning strategy to put an end to Sacramento's streak against them.

Looking at Anthony Davis' performances against the Kings this season

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

There's no question that Anthony Davis is still one of the best players to play in the NBA today. However, there are some challenges that the big man is yet to overcome. Looking at the LA Lakers' 2023-24 season, they are yet to beat the Sacramento Kings. With Domantas Sabonis currently playing for the Kings, his undefeated streak against Davis remains.

However, the victories Sacramento managed to pull off against LA this season didn't come easy. "AD" and the rest of the Lakers did everything in their power to keep the games close. Looking back at the first matchup between the two teams, the game concluded in a 132-127 overtime finish. Davis and LeBron James carried the Lakers, both putting up double-double performances.

During their first encounter, Anthony Davis had an all-around outing with 30 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. However, it was De'Aaron Fox's 37-point effort that helped the Kings come out on top.

In their second encounter, Davis' poor offensive showing greatly affected the Purple and Gold's chances of keeping the game within reach. Sacramento pulled off a 125-110 victory with "AD" adding only nine points. Davis did his part on defense though with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Finally, in their most recent matchup, Davis had a average double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He barely contributed on defense after swatting only one shot that night.

Looking at Anthony Davis' trend against the Sacramento Kings, it seems his adversaries have figured out a way to stop the LA Lakers big man from dominating the paint. The question now is, will Wednesday night's matchup be the same story?