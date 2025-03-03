Anthony Davis makes feelings crystal clear to Mavericks fans amid imminent injury return

Anthony Davis is settling well after his shocking trade to the Dallas Mavericks. It isn't off to the best start after the 10x NBA All-Star went down with an adductor injury in his debut game on Feb. 8. Davis has been recovering since. With his re-Mar. 6 revaluation date inching closer, the reigning All-NBA player made his feelings clear to Mavericks fans on the team's goals upon his comeback.

Ad

"We're gonna keep pushing, we're gonna keep working every single day, staying afloat," Davis told reporters on Sunday at the annual Mavs Ball. "As soon as I get back on the floor, kind of bring that same energy that I brought out the first game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis had an electrifying franchise debut for the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center before his injury exit. In three quarters, he tallied 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, playing 31 minutes. He shot 55.6% and made both his 3-point attempts.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Davis instantly struck a brilliant connection with his co-star Kyrie Irving and frontcourt partners, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Mavericks' defense looked impenetrable for stretches with Davis on the floor, who got to play his favored power forward position after four years.

Ad

Anthony Davis gets honest about trade to Mavericks

Apart from all the reports that bashed Luka Doncic's weight and conditioning concerns, rumors about several people not knowing about the trade also made the headlines. Anthony Davis and Doncic, the two major moving pieces, certainly had no clue, but most others, including player agents and their star teammates like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, were also kept in the dark.

Ad

However, upon returning to LA for the first time since his trade during the Mavericks' marquee matchup against the Lakers on Feb. 25, Davis dropped a truth bomb about the situation, claiming several people knew about this transaction that shook the NBA overnight.

"The front office has to do what it has to do and obviously they're going to do what's best for the organization," Davis told LA Times' Brad Turner.

Ad

"So I don't know if I ever got the 'real' about any of it. I don’t know what’s true or what's not, coming from upstairs. Everybody's saying nobody knew and all this other s***. I just don't believe it."

Anthony Davis said his main concern was his family, who had yet to move to Dallas at the time. He added that he's moved on from the aftershock of that deal and aims to work on what's ahead for him and the Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback