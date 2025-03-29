Anthony Davis makes honest admission on relationship with LeBron James - "We don't talk or hang like we used to"

Anthony Davis revealed the current dynamic of his relationship with former co-star LeBron James. In an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Davis got candid on multiple aspects of his life since his shocking trade to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 1.

Ad

Amid murmurs that James may have misled everyone about his involvement in the trade to acquire Doncic for LA, Davis addressed the situation and described the current state of his equation with his former co-star.

"Ain’t no change for me. It’s a business," Davis said. "People are saying that [James] knew [of the trade] because of the Marcus Morris [quote saying James knew] that comes out. [James] is saying he don’t.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"At this point, whether he knew or not or whoever knew, or it was quiet when [ESPN’s] Shams (Charana) dropped [the news], it doesn’t matter who knew. This s— happened."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Davis was referring to Marcus Morris's revelation that LeBron James asked for his brother, Markieff Morris, to be included in the trade. However, the quote was misinterpreted by many. Markieff was considering retirement after learning about his move, and James helped change his mind.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Regardless of the situation, Davis said it hasn't impacted their relationship. They still talk to each other on texts, but not as much with their focus currently on improving their teams. The Mavericks are fighting for a play-in tournament spot, while LA is fighting to stay in the top six.

"We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed," Davis said. "Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over this summer and try to figure it out."

Ad

Davis still owns his LA home and could return to spend time in the city during the offseason.

Anthony Davis on facing LeBron James and Lakers soon

On Apr. 9, Anthony Davis will get to host his former co-star LeBron James and his team, the LA Lakers, at the American Airlines Center. It will be the second matchup between the teams since the blockbuster trade involving Davis and Luka Doncic. Davis was inactive because of an injury during their Feb. 25 game in LA. The Lakers won that contest 107-99.

Ad

Davis said he hasn't considered his emotions about playing against the Lakers as their next showdown approaches.

"No, we got games," Davis told Marc J. Spears. "But it’s actually going to be more [emotional] because Luka is coming back. So, it’s going to be a tougher game. But no, I haven’t, man. Obviously, it’s on schedule, but I’m trying to get through each game at a time, returning from the injury and making sure that I get a rhythm and get back to where I was."

Anthony Davis returned from a multi-week absence on Mar. 24. He's led the Mavericks to a 2-0 record since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback