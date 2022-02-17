"Anthony Davis needs to fire his trainer" - NBA fans and experts shocked as the LA Lakers big man sustains seemingly horrible ankle injury

Already five games below .500, the LA Lakers season could potentially take another turn for the worse as the Purple and Gold saw their superstar Anthony Davis go down with a horrifying ankle injury.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room. Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room. https://t.co/c60eXALIIl

Facing off against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers were putting up a good fight against the fourth seed. However, moments before the end of the first half, Davis had to be helped off the floor after coming down badly from a lob pass.

Given Davis' injury history, the Lakers big man has been an inconsistent sighting on the floor. With fans hoping for an LA Lakers playoff showing, Twitter was abuzz after seeing the big man go down.

rzdiesel @RzDiesel Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. https://t.co/KFVvJr9qZC Anthony Davis needs to fire his trainer or pretty much whoever his team is. No one should be hurt as much as he is. twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/s… Anthony Davis needs to fire his trainer or pretty much whoever his team is. No one should be hurt as much as he is. twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/s…

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Anthony Davis just suffered an awful-looking ankle turn all the way over to the floor. Hope he's OK. Can't imagine he is. If he's out, the Lakers could be in danger of ... can't believe I'm typing this ... missing the playoffs. Anthony Davis just suffered an awful-looking ankle turn all the way over to the floor. Hope he's OK. Can't imagine he is. If he's out, the Lakers could be in danger of ... can't believe I'm typing this ... missing the playoffs.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.



He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.



He needed help to get off the court. Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air. He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s. He needed help to get off the court.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Anthony Davis hurt AGAIN Anthony Davis hurt AGAIN 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0KL8XgvSgo

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Hoping the best for Anthony Davis, looked like a nasty ankle injury.



Hate to see this. Hoping the best for Anthony Davis, looked like a nasty ankle injury.Hate to see this.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane The score at halftime....doesn't matter. Thoughts with Anthony Davis after what looked like a significant injury. The score at halftime....doesn't matter. Thoughts with Anthony Davis after what looked like a significant injury.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance Anthony Davis turned his right ankle inwards when landing on that catch and he turned it badly - all his weight coming down onto it. Not able to put any weight onto it. Team will assess manually, X-ray for fracture, & then MRI to confirm/dent extent of ligament damage. Anthony Davis turned his right ankle inwards when landing on that catch and he turned it badly - all his weight coming down onto it. Not able to put any weight onto it. Team will assess manually, X-ray for fracture, & then MRI to confirm/dent extent of ligament damage.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN. Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN.

Bill Oram @billoram Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert's heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert's heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things.

Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN It's sad to me that we may have already seen the best Anthony Davis we're going to see. I hope that's not the case. Been a tough road for him with the injuries. It's sad to me that we may have already seen the best Anthony Davis we're going to see. I hope that's not the case. Been a tough road for him with the injuries.

With Davis ruled out for the rest of the game, the Lakers will hope that the injury sees their big man out for a small amount of time. Continuing the game against the Jazz without a bonafide center, the Lakers will find themselves in murky waters yet again.

What an Anthony Davis injury could mean for the LA Lakers at this point in the season?

Anthony Davis goes up to score off a dunk

After suffering an ankle injury that will see him out for the rest of the game, LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis finds himself sitting out with injury again.

Davis has been in and out of the rotation due to injuries for long periods of time this season. However, Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as news of negative X-ray results were recently reported.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns. X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns.

With the upcoming All-Star break, the LA Lakers have an opportunity to give their superstar enough downtime to recover from the ankle sprain.

Fortunately, the game against the Utah Jazz will be the last game the Lakers play before the All-Star break. With a nine-day gap between this game and their next fixture against the LA Clippers on February 25th, the Purple and Gold will hope to make good use of this time to allow their superstar to recover.

Barely hanging onto the ninth place in the West, the LA Lakers will need a full complement of players on their roster if they have any hope of making a run in the playoffs.

Dismantled by injuries over the course of the season, the Purple and Gold continue to see players such as Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn out of the rotation.

With Davis being a recent addition to that list, the Lakers will attempt to pull away with a win against the Jazz. With a challenging schedule in line for the remainder of the season, LA will need every win they can get.

