"Anthony Davis needs to fire his trainer" - NBA fans and experts shocked as the LA Lakers big man sustains seemingly horrible ankle injury

Already five games below .500, the LA Lakers season could potentially take another turn for the worse as the Purple and Gold saw their superstar Anthony Davis go down with a horrifying ankle injury.
Facing off against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers were putting up a good fight against the fourth seed. However, moments before the end of the first half, Davis had to be helped off the floor after coming down badly from a lob pass.
Given Davis' injury history, the Lakers big man has been an inconsistent sighting on the floor. With fans hoping for an LA Lakers playoff showing, Twitter was abuzz after seeing the big man go down.
With Davis ruled out for the rest of the game, the Lakers will hope that the injury sees their big man out for a small amount of time. Continuing the game against the Jazz without a bonafide center, the Lakers will find themselves in murky waters yet again.
What an Anthony Davis injury could mean for the LA Lakers at this point in the season?
After suffering an ankle injury that will see him out for the rest of the game, LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis finds himself sitting out with injury again.
Davis has been in and out of the rotation due to injuries for long periods of time this season. However, Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as news of negative X-ray results were recently reported.
With the upcoming All-Star break, the LA Lakers have an opportunity to give their superstar enough downtime to recover from the ankle sprain.
Fortunately, the game against the Utah Jazz will be the last game the Lakers play before the All-Star break. With a nine-day gap between this game and their next fixture against the LA Clippers on February 25th, the Purple and Gold will hope to make good use of this time to allow their superstar to recover.
Barely hanging onto the ninth place in the West, the LA Lakers will need a full complement of players on their roster if they have any hope of making a run in the playoffs.
Dismantled by injuries over the course of the season, the Purple and Gold continue to see players such as Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn out of the rotation.
With Davis being a recent addition to that list, the Lakers will attempt to pull away with a win against the Jazz. With a challenging schedule in line for the remainder of the season, LA will need every win they can get.