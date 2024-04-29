Anthony Davis projects confidence in Darvin Ham's coaching after his implied critique of Lakers coach post Game 3 vs Nuggets

The LA Lakers are in a dire position right now, being down 3-1. But All-Star big man Anthony Davis is fully confident in the things that coach Darvin Ham has cooked up. In an interview before game number five against the Nuggets, AD expressed his confidence to the media.

This is after the All-Star big man had been accused of throwing shade at Ham. AD had said after losing Game 2 that there were times when the team did not know what it was doing on the court.

After his comments, the Lakers would go on to lose Game 3 but steal Game 4 to avoid the sweep. Now that the series is at 3-1, AD seems to have changed his tune.

"We're very confident," AD said, per Harrison Wind on X. "We're confident in our schemes, we're confident in our gameplan, our adjustments. It's just about us going out there and actually getting it done."

This expression of confidence is certainly a far cry from his initial comments.

LA might have avoided getting swept, but it has a Herculean task ahead. No team in NBA history has successfully bounced back to win a series from a 3-0 deficit.

However, it is not entirely impossible. Having AD's confidence in his coaches and teammates is an important step toward accomplishing that.

Darvin Ham responded to Anthony Davis' comments after the Game 2 loss to the Nuggets

Darvin Ham sympathized with Anthony Davis after he said that the team did not know what it was doing on the court. But the Lakers' coach disagreed.

Ham said that the comments from AD were probably prompted by their loss in the first two games. However, he disagreed with Davis and said that his team was not disorganized.

The Lakers coach also told the media that he had pride in his team's efficiency. He said his stance regarding the All-Star big man's comments is to "agree to disagree."

The Lakers went on to lose Game 3, but that can't be blamed solely on Ham or Davis.

Anthony Davis has been the Lakers' best performer against the Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis shouldn't be blamed for the Lakers' struggles against the Denver Nuggets. He was the team's leading scorer and rebounder in the series' first four games. He was also the team's best defender.

AD averaged 30.5 points and 15.8 rebounds while making 62.2% of his field goal attempts. On defense, he is averaging 1.5 blocks per game.

If the Lakers are to pull off the impossible, they'll need to lean on AD as much as possible while everyone else on the team steps up.

