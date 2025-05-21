Anthony Davis returns to Lakers facility in offseason 

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers hosted Klutch Sports' pro day in LA, which was attended by Dallas Mavericks players Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, as well as general manager Nico Harrison.

The event, which invites executives, coaches, players, agents and more to get to know some of the brightest young prospects in the draft, was held at the Lakers' training facility, creating quite a unique setting given the midseason Lakers-Mavericks trade.

In a video shared on X, Davis can be seen sitting with both Harrison and Lively as they scout prospects. Also in attendance was Dallas coach Jason Kidd, who reportedly "resented" Harrison for the Luka Doncic trade, according to DLLS Sports' Tim Cato.

This year's Klutch Sports pro day included notable names like Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton, Hansen Yang, Rasheer Fleming and Will Riley.

Teams will now have the next month to put together a strategy for this year's NBA draft, which is set to take place on June 25 to 26. The first round will take place on the first night, with the second round taking place on the second night.

Looking at the 2025-26 season ahead for Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks following Klutch pro day

The season ahead is expected to be big for Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks. After last year's midseason trade that sent Davis to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic, the team suffered a series of injuries that derailed their playoff hopes.

Most notably, Kyrie Irving suffered an ACL tear that will sideline him for the beginning of the next season, with the latest projections estimating a January return.

While Irving's injury wound up being a major contributing factor in Dallas missing the playoffs, the team landed the No. 1 pick in this year's lottery, setting the stage for Duke standout Cooper Flagg to join Davis and Irving.

Although Irving will be sidelined for the start of the 2025-26 season, Nico Harrison has made it clear that he believes that, in the wake of the Davis trade, the team has a window to win an NBA title.

Despite that, Dallas has a few offseason housekeeping tasks that they'll have to work through. For example, Irving, who is expected to opt into his player option for the year ahead, is due for an extension. Additionally, according to reports, we could see a Daniel Gafford trade as well.

Whether Dallas can compete with the best of the best next season, only time will tell.

