Anthony Davis rocks all-black look with $1317 Jil Sander zip sweater and $15,721 blue Hermes backpack before Wolves-Lakers clash

In preparation for their final game of the year against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers starting center Anthony Davis showcased his fashion sense at the Target Center.

The eight-time NBA All-Star was spotted donning a stylish Jil Sander zip sweater priced at $1,317. This top is meticulously crafted from a premium waffle knit brushed alpaca and silk blend, featuring logo-engraved silver-tone hardware and a rib-knit stand collar, hem, and cuffs for a touch of sophistication.

Originating from Italy, the black sweater reportedly comprises 30% viscose, 30% alpaca, 12% silk, 11% mohair, 10% nylon, 4% wool, and 3% elastane, ensuring both comfort and durability.

Completing his ensemble, Anthony Davis paired the classy black sweater with a $15,721 blue Hermes backpack. It is categorized as a unisex plain leather crossbody bag messenger.

Anthony Davis likes LeBron James playing the point guard position

The NBA In-Season Tournament Champions Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a slump, having won only three of their last nine games. The team then came out with a big lineup with LeBron James running the point guard position since their game against the OKC Thunder on Dec. 23.

The change did good for the Lakers as they won two of their last three games. Their only loss came against the league-leading Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. This change in the point guard position relegating D'Angelo Russell to lead the bench attack is approved by Anthony Davis.

For him, he trusts James in creating for everyone and his 21-year experience in the league helps the Lakers a lot.

“He’s dissected this game for a long time so he’s seen every coverage and made a lot of great reads throughout his career. So every time we can get the ball in his hands and have him making those plays and those reads, it works out good for us.”

In the Lakers' most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, the team went with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. The Lakers won 133-112.

LeBron finished the game with 17 points, 11 assists and four rebounds while Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 26 points along with eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers bench of D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie and Austin Reaves combined for 42 points.