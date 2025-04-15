Anthony Davis shares message of support for new Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers

Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis, a former No. 1 draft pick, welcomed the latest WNBA first pick, Paige Bueckers, with a warm message on social media. Bueckers was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
In a video message shared on social media by the Mavericks, Davis said:
"What's up, Paige? AD here. From one first-round overall pick to another, I just want to say congratulations. Welcome to Dallas. Can't wait to get you here to support you, come to some games to watch you do your thing. Congrats again. Enjoy the night."
Davis was drafted with the first overall pick by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2012 after a successful championship season with the Kentucky Wildcats. His time playing for John Calipari saw him earn the Wooden, Naismith and Associated Press awards as National Player of the Year.
Paige Bueckers, like Davis, won the Wooden, Naismith and Associated Press awards as a freshman. While she didn't immediately win the National Championship with UConn, she exited collegiate sports as a national champion, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Anthony Davis, like Bueckers, is new to the city of Dallas after joining the Mavericks from the LA Lakers during the mid-season trade. He will lead an injury-ravaged Dallas Mavericks as they navigate their way into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament.
What's next for Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament?
The Dallas Mavericks take the road to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night as the 10th seed. To get to the playoffs, they will have to win two road games for a chance to secure the 8th seed and face the OKC Thunder.
Anthony Davis is no stranger to the Play-In Tournament. He competed in the tournament in the past two seasons with the Lakers and has a bit of experience in navigating the hurdle.
The Mavericks, on the other hand, will be competing in the competition for the first time. However, history isn't on their side as they will attempt to be the first team in league history to make it to the playoffs as the 10-seed.
Winning the game against the Kings on Monday doesn't guarantee them a spot. They will potentially face the loser of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
