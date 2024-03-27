Anthony Davis Shoes: Lakers big dons LeBron Zoom Solider over Kobe's vs Bucks (March 26)

Anthony Davis has partnered up with Nike since 2012. However, for reasons yet unknown, Davis is yet to come out with a signature shoe. Being without his own pair of kicks, fans typically see "AD" sport a pair of Kobes during his games. But this time around, it appears Davis was recently in the mood to support his All-Star teammates' shoes during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Anthony Davis showed up to the Crypto.com Arena sporting a pair of Nike LeBron Zoom Soldiers. It's a throwback to one of LeBron James' earlier shoe models. The LeBron Zoom Soldiers first launched back in 2007. To see Davis wear the pair's first colorway in 2024 is undeniably a nostalgic feeling for "LBJ" fans.

LeBron Zoom Soldier: Where to get the pair Anthony Davis wore? Colorways, prices and more explained

Anthony Davis wore the Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier 1s which haven't been seen since the mid-2000s. Given that the signature pair is now considered to be a classic, Nike is no longer retailing them in their stores. However, that doesn't mean it's no longer available in the sneaker market. With the popularity of the pair, resellers are still actively selling them to this day.

It's worth noting though that Nike re-launched the original colorway in 2018 and called it the LeBron Zoom Soldier 1 Retro '25 Straight'. LeBron James sported the midnight blue colorway back in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals when he scored 25 straight points against the Detroit Pistons. Its retail price was $150 at launch but is now going for a price range of $240- $280 via resellers.

For those looking for the original production of the LeBron Zoom Soldier 1s, consumers can find them in various reselling shops. However, the prices vary based on the colorway. The OG midnight blue colorway is currently going for $300. The cheapest pair you can get is the 'USA Olympic' colorway priced at $90.

There's one particular pair that's still going for the retail price of $150 and that's the 'Dunkman' colorway. Other colorways under a thousand dollars are the 'Fairfax' ($350), 'Christ the King' ($425) and 'SVSM' ($750).

The Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier 1s Anthony Davis recently wore was the relaunched version of the pair. Given the 11-year gap between the original pair and the relaunched version, it's likely that there are some technological upgrades in the shoes that should make it easier for players to wear on the hardwood.