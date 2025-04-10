Anthony Davis shows the middle finger to LeBron James during Lakers vs Mavericks

Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced off for the first time during Wednesday's blockbuster clash between the Mavericks and Lakers. Davis, James' longest-tenured teammate, was traded to Dallas in the biggest deal in recent memory, which saw the Lakers acquire Luka Doncic.
It was the second meeting between the Mavericks and Lakers since the trade but the first in which Davis was active. He was injured when the Mavericks visited LA in February. The duo guarded each other on a few occasions. While the competitiveness was on display, James and Davis didn't shy away from some banter.
During the game, the duo had a viral moment as Davis showed the middle finger to James. Here's the pic, shared by Aron Cohen, founder of Lakers All Day Every Day, who was at the game:
All eyes were on Luka Doncic and his emotional return, but most Lakers fans monitored everything related to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At the start of the game, it seemingly felt like James and Davis ignored each other before they dapped up without eye contact.
Before the middle finger incident, James teased Davis as he guarded him on the block with Jaxson Hayes. The two Lakers frontcourt players subtly elbowed him and laughed about it, while Davis didn't seem entertained at all.
