Anthony Davis shows the middle finger to LeBron James during Lakers vs Mavericks

Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced off for the first time during Wednesday's blockbuster clash between the Mavericks and Lakers. Davis, James' longest-tenured teammate, was traded to Dallas in the biggest deal in recent memory, which saw the Lakers acquire Luka Doncic.

Ad

It was the second meeting between the Mavericks and Lakers since the trade but the first in which Davis was active. He was injured when the Mavericks visited LA in February. The duo guarded each other on a few occasions. While the competitiveness was on display, James and Davis didn't shy away from some banter.

During the game, the duo had a viral moment as Davis showed the middle finger to James. Here's the pic, shared by Aron Cohen, founder of Lakers All Day Every Day, who was at the game:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

All eyes were on Luka Doncic and his emotional return, but most Lakers fans monitored everything related to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At the start of the game, it seemingly felt like James and Davis ignored each other before they dapped up without eye contact.

Before the middle finger incident, James teased Davis as he guarded him on the block with Jaxson Hayes. The two Lakers frontcourt players subtly elbowed him and laughed about it, while Davis didn't seem entertained at all.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More