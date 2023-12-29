Anthony Davis sports all-brown ensemble in $685 Burberry corduroy jacket for Lakers-Hornets showdown

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers recently secured a 133-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. It was an excellent win, coming off a 126-115 Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics. Before the game, Davis was spotted wearing a $685 Burberry corduroy jacket and fitted brown slacks. It was a great-looking outfit for the Lakers forward, as he was bound for a great game that night.

His fit was shared on X by the LA Lakers account, where Davis also brought a handbag while sporting a nice gold necklace as well. As stylish as he looked that night, it didn't get any better with how he performed against the Hornets under the bright lights of Crypto.com.

During the ball game, Davis posted 26 points (11-of-19 shooting), eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals. His excellent production helped improve the team's record to 17-15 while sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis talked about the LA Lakers' rotations

Following the team's win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, Anthony Davis mentioned the team's preference of running a starting five with him. LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt, as per Yahoo! Sports' Broderick Turner.

"I think that's going to be the lineup," Davis said. "And that first group -- me, Bron, TP [Prince], Cam, Vando -- we just got to keep logging minutes and keep figuring it out, especially on the defensive end. We're all defensive-minded players and we like playing defense so we'll keep figuring out these schemes and how we can be better."

From Davis' comments, he remains confident in that starting lineup as they want to prioritize playing defense with a lineup that consists of all defensive-minded players. He mentioned that the lineup just needs a few more games together under their belt to enhance their comfortability and maximize their potential.

Additionally, the LA Lakers forward also talked about the team's capability to run different lineups in scenarios where adjustments need to be made.

"Like Cam was out tonight," Davis added, "you plug in Rui. We got a lot of different lineups. Obviously you want to stick with one lineup and kind of have it set where guys know their rotations and where they're going to get their shots and where they're going to play, but if we need to make an adjustment, we can always throw anybody in the spot."

From Anthony Davis' point of view, he is aware that continuously running different lineups isn't ideal, but he also acknowledges it as an asset for the team whenever they find themselves in tough situations. It also shows the team's mentality of needing everyone to step up to the occasion when needed.