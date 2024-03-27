Anthony Davis Stats Tonight: 9-time Lakers All-Star outduels Giannis Antetokounmpo in massive comeback win (March 26)

Anthony Davis produced a performance for the ages in the LA Lakers' 128-124 double overtime comeback win against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers, playing without LeBron James for the second time against the Bucks this season, were the underdogs and played like one.

LA trailed by 19 points in the first half and didn't take the lead until the first overtime. The Bucks kept fending off every big Lakers run as Doc Rivers called timely timeouts to stop the bleeding. However, the Lakers kept the pressure on throughout the night and eventually reaped the benefits.

The Lakers held the Bucks to 13 points in the fourth, scoring 27 to tie the contest. The first overtime couldn't split the teams, either. The double overtime began with both teams missing a bunch of shots before exchanging leads again.

However, an Austin Reaves 3 and Anthony Davis' game-winning free throws sealed the game for LA.

Anthony Davis stats tonight: Lakers star wins battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo flourished at various junctures. Giannis won the battle in the first three quarters, but AD flipped the script. Davis came up big on multiple possessions against Giannis, especially defensively.

Between the fourth quarter and OT, Davis tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and three crucial blocks while shooting 5-of-8, including 3-of-5 from the 3, while Giannis, in that stretch, only eight points on 10 attempts. He had nine rebounds, two assists and four turnovers, too.

Here's a look at Anthony Davis' stats tonight:

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG FT 3-PT FG +/- MIN 34 23 2 2 4 4 12-31 7-7 3-8 2 51:52

Davis' over-under totals were set at 25.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was favored to go over on all, but he fell short on assists.

Lakers win against Bucks without LeBron James

The LA Lakers have had some season series to remember against the Milwaukee Bucks this season. In both games, they were without LeBron James. It was close on both occasions, and the Lakers kept their cool to win the contest. Both games were contenders for games of the year from a team perspective.

Tuesday's contest edged the Mar. 8 game at home by a slender margin, considering that the Lakers trailed for most of this game. It was also a road contest, where the Bucks were on a six-game winning streak.