Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks big fare vs former crosstown rival Clippers? (April 5)

Anthony Davis has faced the LA Clippers numerous times during his tenure with the LA Lakers. However, on Saturday night, it was a fresh experience for Davis, as he went up against the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

This was the second consecutive game between the Mavericks and Clippers, with the Clippers winning 114-91 the night before, but Davis did not play. Looking to change the outcome, Davis made an immediate impact with 11 points in the first quarter, although the Clippers took a 33-21 lead after the first period.

The Mavericks didn’t back down easily, despite strong performances from James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac in the first half. The Mavericks closed the gap with a 3-pointer from Max Christie with 1:29 left, making it a six-point game at 54-48.

However, the Clippers shut down the Mavericks' momentum and entered halftime with a 61-52 lead, with Harden adding four more points in the final minute to bring his first-half total to 19.

Leonard ended the first half with 18 points, while Zubac was just shy of a double-double, with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 16 points and seven rebounds. Below are his full stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Anthony Davis 16:32 16 7 0 6 15 40.0 1 4 25.0 3 6 50.0 2 5 1 0 2 2 -5

