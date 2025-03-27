  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against Magic amid injury concerns (Mar. 27)

Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against Magic amid injury concerns (Mar. 27)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 27, 2025 23:37 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Anthony Davis appeared in his third game with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday against the Orlando Magic (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Davis appeared in his third game in a Mavericks uniform.

Ad

He returned to action in Monday's 120-101 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. Coach Jason Kidd told the media before that game that Davis would play no more than 28 minutes as the team manages his return.

Davis missed 18 games in over six weeks due to a left adductor strain. Dallas struggled in his absence, going 6-12 during that stretch. In addition, the 10-time NBA All-Star sat down the Mavs' 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Thursday against Orlando, Davis started the game and played the first four minutes. He did not score in his first stint, missing four shots, including a 3-pointer. He also missed a couple of free throws but grabbed three boards.

Davis returned to the floor with less than three minutes left in the opening quarter. He scored his first points on a floater. He played 6:36 minutes, as Dallas led Orlando, 19-17.

Ad

Anthony Davis' stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis2300001-60-20-2-1
Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी