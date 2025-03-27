Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against Magic amid injury concerns (Mar. 27)

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Davis appeared in his third game in a Mavericks uniform.

Ad

He returned to action in Monday's 120-101 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. Coach Jason Kidd told the media before that game that Davis would play no more than 28 minutes as the team manages his return.

Davis missed 18 games in over six weeks due to a left adductor strain. Dallas struggled in his absence, going 6-12 during that stretch. In addition, the 10-time NBA All-Star sat down the Mavs' 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday against Orlando, Davis started the game and played the first four minutes. He did not score in his first stint, missing four shots, including a 3-pointer. He also missed a couple of free throws but grabbed three boards.

Davis returned to the floor with less than three minutes left in the opening quarter. He scored his first points on a floater. He played 6:36 minutes, as Dallas led Orlando, 19-17.

Ad

Anthony Davis' stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-6 0-2 0-2 -1

Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.