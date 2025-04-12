With the Dallas Mavericks' season winding down, Anthony Davis is making the most out of his team's remaining games. After a lengthy layoff following an abdominal injury, the ten-time All-Star is looking to make up for lost time and end the season on a positive note.

On Friday, the Mavericks are taking on the Toronto Raptors. Though their opponents are out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the Mavs are looking to build momentum as they head to the play-in as the 10th seed.

With a little over three minutes left in regulation, Davis is having a sensational game with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

