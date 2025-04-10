Anthony Davis Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks superstar fare in his reunion with Lakers? (April 9)

The main headline of Wednesday's game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks is Luka Doncic's return to Texas, but it's also a reunion for Anthony Davis. The former Lakers big man faced his former team for the first time since being included in the earth-shattering Doncic trade in early February.

Davis was unable to suit up when the Mavericks visited the Lakers on Feb. 26. He was dealing with an adductor injury and was out for an indefinite period. He returned late last month, helping Dallas earn some momentum heading into the play-in tournament.

So how did AD fare in his first game against the Lakers as a member of the Mavericks?

Here are Anthony Davis' stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Anthony Davis 4 4 4 0 1 1 1 15:47 2-5 0-0 0-0 -3

