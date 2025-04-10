  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • Anthony Davis Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks superstar fare in his reunion with Lakers? (April 9)

Anthony Davis Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks superstar fare in his reunion with Lakers? (April 9)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 10, 2025 00:45 GMT
Anthony Davis stats for April 9. (Photo: IMAGN)
Anthony Davis stats for April 9. (Photo: IMAGN)

The main headline of Wednesday's game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks is Luka Doncic's return to Texas, but it's also a reunion for Anthony Davis. The former Lakers big man faced his former team for the first time since being included in the earth-shattering Doncic trade in early February.

Ad

Davis was unable to suit up when the Mavericks visited the Lakers on Feb. 26. He was dealing with an adductor injury and was out for an indefinite period. He returned late last month, helping Dallas earn some momentum heading into the play-in tournament.

So how did AD fare in his first game against the Lakers as a member of the Mavericks?

Here are Anthony Davis' stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Anthony Davis444011115:472-50-00-0-3
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी