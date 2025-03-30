Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did the Mavericks superstar fare against streaking Chicago Bulls (Mar. 30)

Anthony Davis continued to look more comfortable upon his injury return for the Dallas Mavericks. The former LA Lakers superstar, who in a shocker of a trade was moved to Dallas for Luka Doncic, had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in the team's much-needed 120-119 win over the streaky Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Davis went 7-13 from the field and was 0-3 from beyond the arc, but was a dominant force on both ends of the floor. Also chipping in were Klay Thompson and PJ Washington with 20 and 19 points, respectively. The Bulls' skirmish was Davis' fourth game for the Mavs after an adductor injury sidelined him for 20 games.

Anthony Davis weighs in on the Luka Doncic trade

The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade changed the NBA landscape. Barring any further moves to each player, the move will be the biggest blockbuster trade in league history. As for Davis, he understood the business nature of the NBA, and in a recent interview with Anscape's Marc J. Spears, shed light on the move.

“I know what Luka meant to the [Mavericks] organization, to the team. So, it’s like, what do I say to these guys coming in as a new leader and trying to lead these guys to do something special? And for them it’s like, ‘s—, he just went through probably the biggest trade in [expletive] sports history. What do we say to him?’ And I wasn’t playing. So, I just tried to feel everybody out and just kind of let it happen organically. And now we got a super-tight bond, man with all the guys. So, I’m happy, man. Happy I get to play.”

Davis is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks for Dallas this season. The season averages see him prop up 25.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

