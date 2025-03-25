Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks superstar perform in comeback game against Nets? (Mar. 24)

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center in New York.

Davis appeared in his just the second time in a Mavericks uniform. He missed the previous 18 in over six weeks of absence due to a left adductor strain. Dallas went 6-12 in that stretch.

Before the game, coach Jason Kidd told the media that Davis would play no more than 28 minutes in his return.

“We would just like to have a healthy, positive experience,” Kidd said. “He’s on a minutes restriction. We understand he’s one of the best players in the world. But he’s been out for some time. We want a healthy, positive experience.”

On Monday, Davis played nearly eight minutes (7:54) in the first quarter and scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting. He also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a block. The Mavs had a 32-17 lead over the Nets.

Davis played around six minutes in the second period, bringing his total to 14:03 at the half. He did not attempt a shot in the second frame, but had three rebounds and an assist. His team held a 14-point lead at the half, 62-48.

Anthony Davis' stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 6 5 3 0 1 1 3-4 0-1 0-0 17

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

