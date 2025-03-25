  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks superstar perform in comeback game against Nets? (Mar. 24)

Anthony Davis stats tonight: How did Mavericks superstar perform in comeback game against Nets? (Mar. 24)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:38 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Anthony Davis made his return for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center in New York.

Ad

Davis appeared in his just the second time in a Mavericks uniform. He missed the previous 18 in over six weeks of absence due to a left adductor strain. Dallas went 6-12 in that stretch.

Before the game, coach Jason Kidd told the media that Davis would play no more than 28 minutes in his return.

“We would just like to have a healthy, positive experience,” Kidd said. “He’s on a minutes restriction. We understand he’s one of the best players in the world. But he’s been out for some time. We want a healthy, positive experience.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Monday, Davis played nearly eight minutes (7:54) in the first quarter and scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting. He also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a block. The Mavs had a 32-17 lead over the Nets.

Davis played around six minutes in the second period, bringing his total to 14:03 at the half. He did not attempt a shot in the second frame, but had three rebounds and an assist. His team held a 14-point lead at the half, 62-48.

Ad

Anthony Davis' stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis6530113-40-10-017
Ad

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी