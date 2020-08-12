Anthony Davis' suite becomes the hub of the LA Lakers' activity in NBA bubble; LeBron James dominates Madden league

With the playoffs right around the corner, we have now heard about how the LA Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been spending their downtime away from the basketball court in the NBA bubble at Disney World.

Among other fun activities, the duo have been playing video games and watching rap battles. Here are a few interesting LA Lakers stories about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' off-court activities in the NBA bubble.

LeBron James enjoying rap battles and Madden in Anthony Davis' suite

Anthony Davis is the tech guy for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' unofficial hangout spot has been the hotel room of Anthony Davis. With the LA Lakers locked in to win on the court, they have been spending their time off watching rap battles and playing video games while indoors. Some of the team members prefer to spend their time outdoors, either fishing or having fun at the pool.

Bubble Rumblings: Few coaches have asked players to refrain from fraternizing with opponents to mixed reviews, why Anthony Davis’ room is being invaded, how Pacers are learning each other through movies, Klay Thompson progressing and Mavs fighting racism. https://t.co/JgoyPGTLtt — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2020

Anthony Davis spoke about the invasion of his room, saying:

“I’m one of the few who has a suite and I’m the tech guy of the team who knows how to set up all the devices and connect them to the TV. LeBron is a big Snoop Dogg fan and actually a big DMX fan, and so my room made sense. It started with that and then we just kept it going from there."

The Lakers have also been following the popular webcast series 'Verzuz'. LeBron James, in particular, is a huge fan of Snoop Dogg and DMX, and has been enjoying the latest few episodes of the show while in the NBA bubble.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Update: LeBron James has words of wisdom for Michael Porter Jr., President Trump lashes out after criticism from the NBA

LA Lakers compete in a Madden gaming tournament

LeBron James is dominating the LA Lakers' Madden tournament

Anthony Davis, being a tech guy, has set up an entire gaming deck in his hotel suite, which has made it the go-to spot for all the LA Lakers gaming activities. J.R. Smith spoke of a Madden tournament that LeBron James is organizing for the team.

LeBron James seems to be dominating this league as well with a 5-1 record, as seen on the LA Lakers' whiteboard. Anthony Davis seems to be struggling with a 3-4 record so far. Quinn Cook is leading the table with an undefeated 6-0 run.

JaVale McGee gives us a look at the LA Lakers' recovery sessions

JaVale McGee's latest vlog shows us some wonderful behind-the-scenes footage of the LA Lakers' preparations as the playoffs approach. JaVale gives us a detailed look into some very painful looking recovery sessions that left him screaming.

JaVale later accompanied Dwight Howard to the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks game, where both of them attended an NBA game as a fan for the first time. Perhaps they also got an opportunity to scout out possible future playoff opponents.

The LA Lakers seem to be enjoying their time in the bubble after clinching the first seed in the Western Conference. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now performing at an elite level, and the LA Lakers are now looking to find the perfect chemistry within the team as they prepare for the playoffs.

Also Read: "Seriously, he's won nothing" - Skip Bayless recalls conversation with Damian Lillard after Portland star's Twitter outburst