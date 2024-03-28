Anthony Davis switching from Kobe’s to LeBron’s seemingly flips “Street Clothes” narrative

Anthony Davis was famously dubbed "Street Clothes" due to his frequent injuries and game absences. However, he has since turned the narrative around with improved availability, leading some to speculate whether his change in footwear contributed to his better durability.

On Tuesday, he played 52 minutes, the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant, in a double-overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. He poured in 34 points, 23 rebounds and four assists.

Although Anthony Davis was not available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, fans have observed his increased availability recently. A user on X (formerly Twitter) credited this durability improvement to his switch from Kobe shoes to LeBron shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to @NBAStatGuy_, 62 players have worn the LeBron 21s in-game this season. Anthony Davis stands out, having worn the XXI's 67 times this season, after sporting the LeBron 20s last season.

Expand Tweet

“I don't think it is a coincidence that he is healthier than ever after switching from Kobes, a shoe designed for a guard,” the user said.

Before missing Wednesday's game against Memphis, Anthony Davis had participated in 96 of his last 100 games.

This season, he has played in 68 games, already tying for the second-most in a single season in his career, matching his total from the 2014-15 season. His career-high is 75 games, achieved in consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Davis has played his lowest number of games per season over the past three years: 36 games in 2020-21, 40 games in 2021-22, and 56 games in 2022-23.

Darvin Ham praises Anthony Davis for being the ‘captain’ of LA’s defense

After the Lakers’ gritty victory over the Bucks, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis takes pride in leading the team's defense.

Davis is leading the team in rebounds per game (12.6), blocks per game (2.4), steals per game (1.2) and minutes per game (35.9).

“He’s done it time and time again, man,” Ham said. “Even him going through some extreme pain. Still making himself available for his team. He takes great pride in being the captain of our defense.”

Davis is a big reason the Lakers have been performing well recently, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. They currently hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 41-32 record.

According to Tankathon, they have the seventh easiest remaining schedule for the season. They will face the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards in their next four games.