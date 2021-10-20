"We just want him to be himself" - Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook's poor outing on his LA Lakers debut

Anthony Davis has addressed Russell Westbrook's struggles during the LA Lakers' 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old believes his new teammate should stick to the individuality and aggressiveness that set him apart from the rest. He said:

"We just want him to be himself, be aggressive, be Russell Westbrook, be the guy that we traded for. Once he does that, everyone else will figure out how to play around him. It’s a learning experience."

The LA Lakers led by as many as 10 points through the first three quarters on Tuesday. However, they were outscored 38-29 in the fourth period and ended up losing the much-hyped opener 121-114.

While Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 67 points and 22 rebounds, Westbrook's lack of contributions on both ends of the floor was fairly apparent.

Brodie finished with just 8 points, 5 boards and 4 dimes. He shot a dismal 4-13 from the field and recorded a -23 when on the court. During the 35 minutes of his playtime, he attempted four threes and missed all of them badly.

He did not look sharp on defense and could not get to the free-throw line throughout the entire game.

How Russell Westbrook can be instrumental for the LA Lakers as the season progresses

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook is an energy guy, and he will heat up sooner or later

The narrative about Russell Westbrook being a no-show for the LA Lakers has already started doing the rounds. However, this is exactly what gets him into his stride every season.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has always been criticized for his slow starts to the regular season, but he almost always reaches a fever pitch of triple-doubles as the postseason approaches.

Although his shooting and turnovers have always been a major concern, the good thing is he doesn't have to pressure himself into taking bad shots anymore. Both AD and LeBron can carry the offensive load for the LA Lakers, leaving him in charge of playmaking and defensive fastbreaks.

The Lakers have nine new guys on their roster, and it is only natural that the team loses some games to settle in before they attain their full potential. Their opening loss was just a reminder of how ugly it can get for players who have been thrown into a new system and asked to deliver.

Once the LA Lakers are past this rough patch, players like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will fit in with ease and contribute valuable minutes.

