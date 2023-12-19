Anthony Davis turns heads in $6,000 Louis Vuitton jacket ahead of Lakers-Knicks clash

The LA Lakers and the New York Knicks will clash in a marquee matchup on Monday night, as both teams aim to improve their positions in the playoff race. The Lakers won the In-Season Tournament title clash against the Indiana Pacers with a margin of 123-109 on December 10, where Anthony Davis scored 41 points, leading the way for his team.

While the Knicks suffered a blowout loss (122-144) to the LA Clippers in their previous outing, the road has not been ever flourishing for the Lakers either. They are coming off a tough road trip, where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks and split two games against the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, both teams have been dealing with injuries and inconsistency, though they have also shown flashes of brilliance.

However, injury is not stopping Lakers power forward Anthony Davis from rocking the headlines. The NBA All-Star MVP donned a black Louis Vuitton Varsity jacket ahead of the Lakers-Knicks game on Monday. The LV jacket that attracted eyeballs, costs a whopping $6,000.

Davis is dealing with multiple injuries that have affected his availability for the Lakers. He sprained his ankle in the first game of the Spurs series on Dec. 13 and sat out the next game. He also has hip and adductor problems.

Despite these issues, the 30-year-old has only missed one game so far, and he made a comeback against the Knicks.

Anthony Davis' suggestion for Victor Wembanyama

Anthony Davis knows what it's like to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and the expectations that come with it. He was in that position in 2012, when he joined the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. He also knows that it takes time and patience to turn a franchise around, something that he learned from his teammate LeBron James, who was the top pick in 2003 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the Lakers lost to Dallas on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Anthony Davis was asked about the pressure of being the top pick and the face of a franchise. He said (via Sports World News):

“Obviously a lot of pressure. Everyone is locking on you, whether it’s the media or other players coming in that you’re facing. Pressure on you to perform well from the outside. …You just got to go in and just play, find your way. You’re going to have ups and downs in the season."

This is why Davis had some advice for Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old phenom who was selected first by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 draft. Wembanyama has been sensational in his rookie season, averaging 25.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game. But he has also experienced losses, as the Spurs have the worst record in the league, 4-28.

“Obviously, he’s an exceptional talent. But don’t stress yourself out over the pressure from everyone else. You’ve got to know what your team wants from you," Davis said.

The piece of advice from Anthony Davis for the young Wembanyama is to not put too much pressure and enjoy the learning process. Davis knows that even the best players in the league, like LeBron James, did not make the playoffs in their first year. He said that Wembanyama has a bright future ahead of him, but he needs to take it one step at a time. He also praised Wembanyama's talent and potential, saying that he is a rare combination of size, skill, and athleticism.