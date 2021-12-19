Anthony Davis update: LA Lakers star to miss 4 weeks with MCL sprain; Here’s what we know so far

Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain that he suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the four weeks are up, Davis will be re-evaluated to see how his MCL has healed and whether or not he can re-join the Lakers this season.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter An MRI on the left knee of Anthony Davis revealed an MCL sprain. Davis will be re-evaluated by Lakers team doctors in about 4 weeks. An MRI on the left knee of Anthony Davis revealed an MCL sprain. Davis will be re-evaluated by Lakers team doctors in about 4 weeks.

The one-time NBA Champions has been one of the best players in the NBA since his second year in the league, making eight straight All-Star games in his nine-year career. However, Davis has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, playing over 70 games in a season just twice in his career.

After suffering the injury against the Timberwolves, Davis could be seen leaving the game limping and struggling to walk, even collapsing as he left the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. https://t.co/MOBSzzrYYJ

Davis has struggled to perform to the level we are accustomed to seeing him play at, especially from last season where he was an integral part of the Lakers' championship run. He is currently averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Lakers, who have also struggled this season, holding a 16-14 record, will surely miss Anthony Davis while he is out. Davis is irreplaceable as the team's defensive anchor and post scorer, so the hope is that he will get back on the court as soon as possible.

What will the Lakers do without Anthony Davis?

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis boxing out for a rebound

The good thing is the Lakers still have LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, who they traded for in case something like this happened. In his 19th season, James is still playing at an elite level that few NBA players can match, while Westbrook is capable of putting up All-Star level numbers across the boxscore on a nightly basis

Losing Anthony Davis might still have similar repercussions as last season for the Lakers. Davis only played in 21 games last year, and the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The situation might not reach that extent due to Westbrook being on the team. However, they currently sit in sixth place and that was with Davis playing regularly.

The Lakers have struggled to mesh this season as a team. Their roster is an older one, with none of the pieces seeming to fit together, resulting in some bad losses, including the game Davis was injured in. Even though Davis left the game early, the Lakers suffered a concerningly heavy defeat, losing 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hoops™ @HoopMixOnly Where did this Anthony Davis go? Where did this Anthony Davis go? https://t.co/6W71XZxndQ

If the Lakers want to be competitive in the Western Conference, they will need Anthony Davis. They also need to build chemistry with each other, something they can’t do with Davis on the sidelines.

Hopefully, Anthony Davis’ MCL can heal over the next four weeks and he makes a swift return to come help steady the ship for the LA Lakers this season.

